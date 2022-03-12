 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oregon Ducks Softball: Oregon hosts the North Dakota State Bisons

By The_Badwater
Syndication: LafayetteLA BRENT DRINKUT/Statesman Journal

The Oregon Ducks are hosting NDSU in Eugene, OR, today.

You can watch the action live streamed here.

ATQ will bring you coverage at the conclusion of today’s double header.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...