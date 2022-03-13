Baseball: Ducks Go for the Sweep at #2 Stanford

Oregon (10-5, 2-0) at Stanford (8-5, 0-2)

When: 12:05 pm, March 12, 2022

Watch on: Stanford Live Stream

The Ducks opened conference play on the road at Stanford, which entered the weekend ranked #2 in the country. Oregon took game 1 after being tied 3-3 going into the ninth when Tanner Smith homered for the go-ahead run, then closed out the win with a double play in the bottom of the inning. In game 2, Stanford pulled ahead 9-3 in the third inning before Oregon battled back with an offensive explosion to win 16-13, including this massive RBI:

T8 | Ducks send 10 to the plate and score 6. Plenty of clutch hits but none bigger than this bases-clearing 3-RBI double by @gavingrant__ #GoDucks



Oregon 14

Stanford 9 pic.twitter.com/GfPvVvopfx — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2022

The Ducks are trying to sweep the series and start 3-0 in conference play today at noon. Pac-12 subscribers should have access to watch on the Stanford Live Stream.