 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Baseball: Ducks Go for the Sweep at #2 Stanford

New, 1 comment

A solo HR to win game 1 and a comeback from a six-run deficit to win game 2

By hythloday1
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oregon (10-5, 2-0) at Stanford (8-5, 0-2)

When: 12:05 pm, March 12, 2022

Watch on: Stanford Live Stream

The Ducks opened conference play on the road at Stanford, which entered the weekend ranked #2 in the country. Oregon took game 1 after being tied 3-3 going into the ninth when Tanner Smith homered for the go-ahead run, then closed out the win with a double play in the bottom of the inning. In game 2, Stanford pulled ahead 9-3 in the third inning before Oregon battled back with an offensive explosion to win 16-13, including this massive RBI:

The Ducks are trying to sweep the series and start 3-0 in conference play today at noon. Pac-12 subscribers should have access to watch on the Stanford Live Stream.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...