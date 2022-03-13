Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball: Ducks Secure A #5 Seed In Wichita

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team secured a #5 seed in the NCAA tournament, but it was not in the Bridgeport region as had been prognosticated. They find themselves in the Wichita region, and will face off in the first round against #12 Belmont Bruins on Saturday the 19th. If they enter the field of 32, that would likely pit the Ducks against a dangerous #4 Tennessee Volunteers squad, and past that, the #1 Louisville Cardinals.

Oregon’s first match of the 2022 Women’s NCAA tournament will take place Saturday March 19, game time TBD.