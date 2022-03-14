 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 3/14/22 - 3/20/22

By hythloday1
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Div I Men’s Championship - First Round - Kansas Practice Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Monday 3/14

Film study on OC Kenny Dillingham - hythloday1

Tuesday 3/15

MBB NIT 1st Round vs Utah State, 6pm PT on ESPN - Slurms Mac Court

Podcast with hythloday1 & Slums Mac Court

Wednesday 3/16

Women’s golf recap - Slurms Mac Court

Thursday 3/17

Football recruiting update - adamh86

Friday 3/18

Baseball v Utah, 6pm PT on Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Saturday 3/19

WBB NCAA 1st Round vs Belmont - The_Badwater

MBB NIT 2nd Round - adamh86

Sunday 3/20

Baseball v Utah, 11am PT on Pac-12 - The_Badwater

