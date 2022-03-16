Filed under: Quack Fix 3-16-22: See You Later, Utah State New, 38 comments Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Mar 16, 2022, 7:00am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 3-16-22: See You Later, Utah State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon Ducks add preferred walk-on QB to roster for 2022 season Kwame Evans Jr., nation’s No. 2 prospect, visiting Oregon Ducks in late April: Report Oregon women’s basketball’s history in NCAA Tournaments OREGON SECURES 300TH CAREER WIN FOR COACH ALTMAN HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Women’s Golf: Ducks Win Northrup Grumman Challenge Game Recap: 2nd Half “Duckxplosion” Sinks Utah State Game Thread: Ducks Open Post-Season at Utah State It Never Rains On This Podcast - 03-15-22 Quack Fix 3-15-22: NIT, Here We Come Duck Tape: Film Study of OC Kenny Dillingham, Part 1: Playbook Design Loading comments...
Loading comments...