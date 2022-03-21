This Week on ATQ

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coverage for 3/21/22 - 3/27/22

By hythloday1
Monday 3/21

Softball @ BYU, 3pm BYUtv streaming - adamh86

Tuesday 3/22

Baseball @ Gonzaga, 3pm Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Podcast with hythloday1 & The_Badwater

Wednesday 3/23

Film study on OC Dillingham part 2 - hythloday1

Thursday 3/24

Spring sports update - Slurms Mac Court

Friday 3/25

Baseball v USC, 4pm Pac-12 | Softball v Cal, 6pm Pac-12 - adamh86

Saturday 3/26

Baseball v USC, 2pm Pac-12 | Softball v Cal, 2pm Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Sunday 3/27

Baseball v USC, 12pm Pac-12 | Softball v Cal, 12pm Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court

