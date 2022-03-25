NBA Pro-Ducks Round Up

Well, better late than never they say, amirite?

Join us here each week periodically, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing in the Association.

Stats courtesy of basketball-reference.com

Bol Bol - Center, Orlando Magic

The sun goes up, the sun goes down, Bol is out for the remainder of the season after having surgery on his right foot. Prior to his injury Bol, who started the season with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Boston Celtics, who immediately turned around and traded him to the Magic, appeared in 14 games for Denver, averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Chris Boucher - Forward/Center, Toronto Raptors

Our beloved Swatterboy seems to have found a home in the Great White North. Now in his fourth season with Toronto, Boucher is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in a sixth-man role for the playoff bubble-dwelling Raptors.

Dillon Brooks - Guard/Forward, Memphis Grizzlies

Something of a lost season for one of the stars of the red-hot and playoff bound Grizzlies, Brooks fractured his left hand during the preseason, causing him to miss eleven of Memphis’ first twelve games. Just as he was rounding into mid-season form— and only two weeks after scoring a career high of 37 points in a win against Portland in December— Brooks injured his left ankle, causing him to miss an additional 27 games. He’s back for the stretch run, and has averaged 15.4 points in the five games since his return. For the season Brooks in averaging 17.8 points and 2.7 assists per game, both career highs.

Troy Brown - Small Forward, Chicago Bulls

In his second season with Chicago, Brown has seen his minutes decline as the season has worn on. For the year, Brown is averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Bulls.

Chris Duarte - Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers

Duarte has had a sparkling rookie season— including scoring 27 points on opening night— despite being hampered by a nagging left big toe injury suffered just before the new year. For the season Duarte is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the struggling Pacers.

Payton Pritchard - Guard, Boston Celtics

Having been caught in a numbers crunch and left for dead after the first third of the season, Pritchard found his way back into the rotation and has been playing stellar ball during the Celtics’ sizzling hot play in the second half of the season, including averaging 10.8 points and 2.5 assists in his last twelve games, with Boston going 10-2 in those contests. For the year Da Mayah is averaging 5.8 points and 1.9 assists per game.

G-League and International players:

Jordan Bell - Forward/Center, Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Bell has led a nomadic existence since leaving Oregon early back in 2017, having played for five different NBA franchises in his brief career. Bell currently finds himself in the G-League, starting at center for the second place Mad Ants of Fort Wayne, where he averages 11.6 points per game on 61.1% shooting while pulling down 10.6 rebounds and handing out 4.8 assists.

Dominic Artis - Guard, Cholet Basket

Now in his third season of international ball, and first with Cholet Basket in the French League. Currently averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists.

Tyler Dorsey - Shooting Guard, Olympiacos BC

Having flamed out in two seasons with Atlanta and Memphis in the NBA, Dorsey seems to have found a home in the European Leagues. After three seasons with the legendary Maccabi squad in Israel, Dorsey currently plays for Olympiacos of the Greek League, where he averages 12.5 points per game.

Damyean Dotson - Guard, Austin Spurs

Despite four reasonably successful seasons in the NBA, Dotson finds himself down in the G-League this year, averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Austin Spurs.

Dylan Ennis - Guard, Club Baloncesto Gran Canaria

Another ex-Duck who has found a home overseas, Ennis is in his first season with CB Gran Canaria of the Liga ACB Spanish League. For the season, Ennis is averaging 14.8 points per game.

LJ Figueroa - Guard, Santa Cruz Warriors

In his first season of pro ball, Figueroa has lit up the G-League, averaging 17.7 points per game on 50% shooting from the field, while averaging 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the struggling Warriors.

Louis King - Small Forward, Westchester Knicks

After starting off the 2021-22 season with the Sacramento Kings, King was waived in February and has since signed with the Westchester Knicks of the G-League. In nine games with the Knicks, King is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Anthony Mathis - Guard, Texas Legends

After starting his pro career in the G-League with the Austin Spurs, Mathis took his talents up north to Frisco this season. For the year Mathis is averaging 5.6 points a game for the Legends.

Kavell Bigby-Williams - Center, Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The one-time Duck currently finds himself backing up the aforementioned Jordan Bell for the Fort Wayne squad, averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mad Ants.

Kenny Wooten - Power Forward, Maine Celtics

With his third franchise in his third season of G-League ball. Wooten suffered an undisclosed injury during a game on February 6th against the Grand Rapids Gold and will miss the remained of the season. In seven games for the Celtics, Wooten averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Joe Young - Guard, Birmingham Squadron

After failing to make much of an impact in three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Young is lighting it up in the G-League, averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 assists per game for the Squadron.

