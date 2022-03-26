Oregon Ducks Baseball/Softball Combined Game Thread 3-26-22

Oregon Ducks baseball and softball have both cleverly scheduled home games for today at 2:00 pm. If you are planning on attending then you’ll have to make a fielder’s choice.

Oregon baseball plays their second game of their series against USC, after outstanding relief pitching lead the way to yesterday’s 9-7 victory. The Ducks offense is for real and showing no signs of a slump, having clocked some very good Trojan pitching with home runs. Oregon has now homered in 14 consecutive games and hit multiple home runs for six consecutive games. Both are school records in the modern era and an indicator of how good this offense is.

Oregon softball dropped their home opener against the Cal Bears yesterday 11-2. It was difficult to find any positives in the Ducks performance in giving up a handful of runs in the 5th and 6th innings, ending the game in a run-rule loss - their first home run-rule loss since the end of 2019. The ladies will find out that there are no gimmes in Pac-12 softball, and they will have to earn each victory.

Oregon Baseball will be televised on Oregon Live Stream.

Oregon Softball will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.