Softball, Baseball Combined Game Thread - 3-27-2022

Oregon’s baseball and softball teams face the final games of their series against USC and Cal respectively this afternoon in Eugene. Both games are scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Noon.

Both series are tied at one game apiece. Softball lost the opener to Cal on Friday in a surprise run-rule defeat 11 - 2. The Ducks bounced back in the Saturday game, winning 8 - 6. Oregon had a comfortable 7 - 3 lead, but Cal struck for 3 runs in the top of the 6th to make it interesting.

Baseball games with USC have been tight, with Oregon winning Friday 9 - 7, but USC turning the tables and winning 6 - 5 in the Saturday tilt, breaking the Ducks 5-game winning streak. The 5 runs were Oregon’s lowest offensive output since a 4 - 3 win over Stanford on March 11.

Join ATQ in the comments as the Diamond Ducks look to close out these series with a W.

Oregon Softball will be televised on Oregon Live Stream-2

Oregon Baseball will be televised on Oregon Live Stream