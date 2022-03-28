 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 3-28-22: Sewell the Star

New, 16 comments

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Oregon makes latest cut for 4-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway

5 storylines we’re watching as Oregon Ducks spring practice resumes

5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Penei Sewell to be featured prominently on HBO’s Hard Knocks

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...