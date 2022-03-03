WBB Game Thread: Ducks Face UCLA

Oregon Ducks (20-10, 11-6 Pac-12) vs UCLA Bruins (14-12, 8-8 Pac-12)

When: 3/03/2022 - 6:00 PM

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Pac-12 National

After taking care of cross-town rivals USC 73 - 60 in their first-round Pac-12 tournament game Wednesday evening, the UCLA Bruins “reward” is to now face the conference’s 2nd ranked Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals. The Ducks come into the game on 4 days rest and are looking to build momentum for a run through the Conference tournament and into the NCAA tournament. Oregon will be led by its three newly minted 2021-22 All-Conference players - Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers and Nyara Sabally. The trio has averaged 43 points per game as a group during the regular season.

Oregon received a forfeit when the Bruins controversially couldn’t answer the bell for a game scheduled in late January, and then beat UCLA 67 - 53 in mid-February. The Bruins come into the tilt on a 3-game winning streak, and while their last action will come in the Pac-12 tournament - unless they win the whole thing - Oregon can’t sleepwalk through this game and win. Aggressive defense and a “know-where-our-points-are-coming-from” approach could be the Ducks’ ticket to the semi-final.

Join ATQ in the comments as the excitement of tournament time comes for the Ducks.