Game Thread: MBB Oregon at Washington

When: 7pm PT

Where: Seattle, WA.

Watch: Pac-12 Oregon

In their first meeting of the season in Eugene, Oregon obliterated the Huskies by a record margin. At that point UW had a winning record in conference and overall. At this point the Huskies have dropped to the middle of the Pac and sit at .500 overall.

For Oregon, who played very well the last three games but still managed only one win out of those three, the goal is to stay in the Top 4 of the Pac 12 so that they will have a BYE in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas. Likely having to win the Tournament or at least reach the final to ensure an NCAA Tournament berth, a Top 4 seed is critical and Oregon has no margin for error against a Washington team they’ve already shown they can dominate.