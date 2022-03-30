Baseball explodes in first inning, dominates San Francisco

It’s almost unheard of that a baseball game could essentially be considered “over” after only one inning.

However, that was pretty much the case on Tuesday afternoon as Oregon Baseball erupted for 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 15-5 win over San Francisco.

The Dons actually scored the first run of the game in the top of the first off of a single, but in the bottom of the inning Oregon sent an astounding 14 batters to the plate.

A single to right from Brennan Milone scored Tanner Smith and Colby Shade and Oregon jumped ahead 2-1. An Anthony Hall single with the bases loaded pushed the lead to 3-1. Another single by Sam Novitske extended the lead to 4-1 and a left field single by Bryce Boettcher scored two more for a 6-1 advantage.

But the Ducks weren’t finished yet. After Smith picked up his second hit of the game to load the bases yet again, Milone singled to left to score two more. Two additional runs scored following an error fielding a hit by Walsh.

USF was able to tack on three runs in the top of the second to whittle the lead down to 10-4, but the Ducks added two runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.

Following that, the Oregon bullpen took over, as four relievers allowed only five hits in the final seven innings. Christian Ciufetelli earned his first career win and Rio Brittan picked up his first career save.

The Ducks conclude the series with the Dons Wednesday at 1pm before heading down to Los Angeles to square off with the UCLA Bruins. Check back in for Badwater’s game recap following the end of the contest.