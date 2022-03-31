 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 3-31-22: Paopao Locked In

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Tennessee Photo by Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Ducks Walk It Off In 11 Innings

New transfers for Oregon Ducks bring experience and familiarity to the young roster

Women’s Tennis is travelling to the mountain schools

Te-Hina Paopao affirms return to Oregon in tweet

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...