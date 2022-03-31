Filed under: Quack Fix 3-31-22: Paopao Locked In Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Mar 31, 2022, 8:42am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 3-31-22: Paopao Locked In Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Ducks Walk It Off In 11 Innings New transfers for Oregon Ducks bring experience and familiarity to the young roster Women’s Tennis is travelling to the mountain schools Te-Hina Paopao affirms return to Oregon in tweet HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Study of RB Coach Carlos Locklyn Oregon Ducks Baseball: Oregon Gets Past SF, 4-3 Quack Fix 3-30-22: Portal Problems Baseball explodes in first inning, dominates San Francisco Quack Fix 3-29-22: Graves Situation? It Never Rains On This Podcast - 03-29-22 Loading comments...
