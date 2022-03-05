 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MBB Game Thread: Ducks Close Out Uneven Regular Season @ Cougs

Pac-12 Tournament Seed Pending

By Slurms Mac Court
NCAA Basketball: Washington State at Oregon-Washington State at Oregon Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) vs WSU Cougars (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12)

When: 3/05/2022 - 1:00 PM

Where: Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

Watch: CBS

Oregon closes out an uneven and frequently disappointing regular season this afternoon on the road against the Washington State Cougars. In their earlier match-up in February, Oregon won 62 - 59.

The Ducks come into the game off an inexplicable loss at Washington Friday and with the Pac-12 tournament looming next week. Oregon has declined all recent chances to build a case for inclusion in the NCAA tournament field and appear to have only a miracle Conference tournament championship left as a ticket.

Any win’s a good win, and the Ducks desperately need some kind of momentum if they’re going to make any noise in the Conference tournament. Join ATQ in the comments to help Oregon close out the regular season.

