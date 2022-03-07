 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 3/7/22 - 3/13/22

By hythloday1
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Monday 3/7

Opinion piece on Oregon women’s basketball season - adamh86

Tuesday 3/8

Podcast with hythloday1 & adamh86

Wednesday 3/9

MBB Pac-12 Tournament 1st round vs OSU, 2:30 pm PT on Pac-12 - adamh86

Thursday 3/10

MBB Pac-12 Tournament Quarters vs Colorado, 2:30 pm PT on Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court

Baseball conference play preview - Slurms Mac Court

Friday 3/11

MBB Pac-12 Tournament Semis vs Arizona or ASU/Stanford, 6:00 pm PT on Pac-12 - adamh86

Softball v Portland State, 4:00 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream - adamh86

Saturday 3/12

MBB Pac-12 Tournament Final, 6:00 pm PT on Fox, - The Badwater

Softball v NDSU double-header, 11:00 am & 1:30 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream - The_Badwater

Sunday 3/13

MBB & WBB NCAA Tournament Selection shows - The_Badwater

