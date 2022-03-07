This Week on ATQ

Monday 3/7
Opinion piece on Oregon women’s basketball season - adamh86
Tuesday 3/8
Podcast with hythloday1 & adamh86
Wednesday 3/9
MBB Pac-12 Tournament 1st round vs OSU, 2:30 pm PT on Pac-12 - adamh86
Thursday 3/10
MBB Pac-12 Tournament Quarters vs Colorado, 2:30 pm PT on Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court
Baseball conference play preview - Slurms Mac Court
Friday 3/11
MBB Pac-12 Tournament Semis vs Arizona or ASU/Stanford, 6:00 pm PT on Pac-12 - adamh86
Softball v Portland State, 4:00 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream - adamh86
Saturday 3/12
MBB Pac-12 Tournament Final, 6:00 pm PT on Fox, - The Badwater
Softball v NDSU double-header, 11:00 am & 1:30 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream - The_Badwater
Sunday 3/13
MBB & WBB NCAA Tournament Selection shows - The_Badwater
Loading comments...