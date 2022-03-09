Game Thread: MBB Oregon vs Oregon State

When: 2:30pm PT

Where: Las Vegas, NV.

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

With Oregon reeling and Oregon State having been in the dumpster for majority of the season, this game doesn’t exactly hold a great level of prestige. Will Richardson will be sidelined for the entire conference tournament due to concussion issues from a hit to the head against USC, and Oregon’s chances of winning the Tournament look bleak at best.

At this point, this game boils down to more of a matter of pride, as Oregon State is the undisputed cellar-dweller of the conference and they did knock Oregon out of the Pac-12 Tournament last year.