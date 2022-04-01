Filed under: Quack Fix 4-1-22: Oregon Offense Good Again? New, 46 comments Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Apr 1, 2022, 7:00am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 4-1-22: Oregon Offense Good Again? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Quack 12 Podcast: What’s up with UO WBB and Will Smith? Ducks men’s basketball lands Mookie Cook, No. 5 prospect in 2023 class Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi discussed defensive identity for Ducks Oregon’s Offense Showing Signs of Explosiveness Early in Spring Football HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Diamond Ducks Face Pivotal Weekend In LA Duck Tape: Film Study of RB Coach Carlos Locklyn Quack Fix 3-31-22: Paopao Locked In Oregon Ducks Baseball: Oregon Gets Past SF, 4-3 Quack Fix 3-30-22: Portal Problems Baseball explodes in first inning, dominates San Francisco Loading comments...
Loading comments...