Diamond Ducks Sunday Combined Game Thread

Softball vs Arizona State - Noon - ESPNews

Baseball vs Ball State - Noon - Oregon LiveStream

Oregon’s baseball and softball teams face the final games of their weekend series against Ball State and Arizona State today.

Baseball won the first game on Friday against the Cardinals 13 - 7. Yesterday’s double-header turned out to be a split decision, with Ball State stilling Oregon’s bats in the opener and winning 3 - 2. Oregon roared back at the plate in the 2nd game, as Brennan Milone and Anthony Hall hit home runs, and the Ducks won 10 - 4 to take the series lead 2 - 1.

Softball lost its opener to the Sun Devils 9 - 3. The Ducks pitching could not keep ASU off the base paths, and Oregon’s bats were quiet until they scored their 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th. In the Saturday game, Oregon squandered a lead and a good early pitching performance and lost 9 - 4. Stevie Hansen, who had a career-high 8 strikeouts, pitched 5 strong innings but ultimately took the loss as ASU rallied hard in the 6th, scoring 6 runs and wiping out what had been a 4 - 1 Oregon lead. The Ducks stranded 7 runners on base, and again could not deliver the key hit needed to break innings open. Oregon has now lost 5 games in a row and 2 key Pac-12 series on succeeding weekends and may have played itself right out of the top 25.

Join ATQ in the comments as Baseball tries to close out Ball State and softball tries to right the ship.