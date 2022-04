Ducks baseball and softball hit the road this weekend, and both play earlier days than normal, with both playing Thu/Fri/Sat games. Baseball travels to Seattle, while softball heads down to Tuscon.

If you have not already, take a look at ATQ’s preview of the weekend, here - by Slurms Mac Court.

Ducks softball begins first today, at 5:00 PT. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Ducks baseball throws their first pitch at 7:05 PT. You can watch that game on the Pac-12 Network.