Diamond Ducks Combined Game Thread

Oregon baseball is first up today with the early afternoon contest. The Ducks are on track to pick up their first series win in Seattle in 12 years. Issac Ayon (2-1) starts for the Ducks, and the Huskies will start Calvin Kirchoff (2-1) on the mound.

Oregon vs. Washington baseball starts at 2:05 PT. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon softball is in a decided funk, having lost all seven of their April matches. The Pac-12 may be the toughest overall conference in softball, but what is ailing the Ducks right now is pitching consistency. Oregon needs to get back on track and take this second game.

Oregon vs. Arizona softball will play at 5:00 PT. You can watch this game on ESPNU.