Game Thread: Baseball/Softball Saturday action

Baseball: at Washington, 2:05pm PT

Softball: at Arizona, 12:00pm PT

It’ll be another day of action on the diamond Saturday as both baseball and softball wrap up road series. Baseball looks to sweep the hated Huskies in Seattle after pulling off close wins on Thursday and Friday. The Ducks have won five of their last six after a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the UCLA Bruins.

Speaking of demoralizing, softball needed the victory they got on Friday in the worst way, as the Ducks have fallen fast and hard in losing seven consecutive games. A win Saturday would mark the first time Oregon has won a series since they hosted California to finish out March.