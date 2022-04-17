Game Thread: Oregon Women’s Lacrosse vs USC

Oregon Women’s Lacrosse vs USC - Sunday 4/17, 1:00 pm - Pac-12 Networks

Oregon’s Women’s Lacrosse team welcomes USC to Eugene today for an Easter Sunday matchup. The Ducks have struggled this season, going 3-11 overall and just 1-7 in Pac-12 play. However, several of Oregon’s Conference losses have been by only by a goal or two - including an 11 - 10 loss to ASU just last Friday - and while the team has been inconsistent, they’ve shown the ability to be competitive. Unfortunately, the previous game against USC a month ago was not one of those times, as USC dominated in Los Angeles 21 - 5. Oregon should be able to improve on that result.

Junior Hanna Hilcoff leads the Ducks in scoring with 37 goals and 5 assists. Sophomore Cassidy Eckert has started every game in goal for Oregon, allowing slightly over 14 goals per game.

USC is 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Conference. Their only losses have been to #10 Princeton and twice to #25 Stanford. Graduate Student Midfielder Kelsey Huff leads the Trojan offense with 43 goals and 4 assists. Junior Kait Devir has started 12 games in goal for USC and allows 11.3 goals per game.

Neither school has a men’s lacrosse program.

Join ATQ in the comments, and let’s root on our Ducks!