Diamond Ducks: baseball sweeps Washington, softball continues to struggle.

Saturday marked a sweet sweep for Oregon baseball as they put away Washington 6-5 for their third straight victory in Seattle and the fifth consecutive win overall.

In the top of the second, the Ducks took the lead with three runs in the inning. A triple to right field by Sam Novitske scored Josh Kasevich and Anthony Hall. Novitske himself then scored after an errant pitch.

UW added a run in the third inning, but Oregon responded with a home run by Brennan Milone and the score was 4-1.

A pair of runs in the sixth and a solo home run in the eighth by the Huskies knotted the game at 4 all, and the score remained the same as the game went into extra innings.

Tanner Smith gave Oregon a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th with a solo homer, but once again Washington was able to tie the game with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning.

Colby Shade then delivered a two-out RBI single to score Gavin Grant, giving Oregon the lead for good. Christian Ciuffetelli then wrapped up the game with three outs in the bottom of the 11th to give the Ducks the sweep.

While baseball found its rhythm, softball unfortunately continued its recent downward spiral, losing for the eighth time in the last nine games with a 12-4 defeat to Arizona which gave the Wildcats the series and sent the Ducks home with all kinds of questions.

Arizona took control of the game right away, scoring three runs off of two homers in the first inning. Another run in the third pushed the lead to 4-0 before Oregon tacked on three runs of their own in the top of the fourth.

A single from Ariel Carlson followed by a double from Allison Benning set up a sacrifice fly by Paige Sinicki to score Carlson. A home run by Hannah Delgado then trimmed the lead to 4-3.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as Arizona piled on five more runs in the bottom of the fourth then added three more in the fifth.

A solo home run by Terra McGowan provided the final score.