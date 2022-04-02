MBB: 5-star forward Mookie Cook commits to Ducks

Already teeming with talent for 2022, Oregon Men’s Basketball made a big splash for 2023 as 5-star forward Mookie Cook announced his commitment to Oregon, citing his relationship with head coach Dana Altman as a primary reason he chose to come to Eugene.

Cook, whose sister Chaquinn was an All-American in track for Oregon in 2017 and 2018, also held offers from Kentucky and Gonzaga.

Cook hails from Portland Oregon and used to attend Jefferson High School before transferring to Arizona Compass Prep, where he currently plays. As the No.4 player overall in 247 and No.5 in ESPN, Cook is tied with Bol Bol as the highest ranked recruit in program history. He is the second commit in Oregon’s 2023 class, joining point guard Jackson Shelstad, whom he has known since grade school.

With the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Small Forward now committed, Oregon turns its attention to the No.2 overall recruit in the class, Kwame Evans. At this point it certainly seems as though Oregon’s disappointing finish to the 2022 season has done little to impact its recruiting prowess as Altman continues to work his magic.