Oregon Ducks Baseball/Softball Combined Thread 4/2/22

Oregon baseball and softball continue their respective series against the UCLA Bruins, after both lost winnable opening games yesterday.

Ducks baseball was not able to overcome UCLA’s starting pitching yesterday, and the offense will need to clear that hurdle in order to be successful this weekend. If the Duck bats can catch some fire, then UCLA could face difficulties against Oregon’s relief pitching.

Game 2 for Oregon baseball is today at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch the game here, on UCLA Live Stream.

Oregon softball has a huge challenge this weekend, because the UCLA softball team is everything they were advertised to be. Still, if any team can challenge UCLA, it’s the Ducks. They need their A-game if they want to steal this series from the Bruins.

UCLA softball hosts the Ducks for Game 2 of this series tonight at 7:00 pm PT. You can watch this game here, on the Pac-12 Network.