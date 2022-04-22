Diamond Ducks Combined Game Thread: Friday 4-22-22

Oregon Ducks baseball and softball both are playing homestands that will keep them in Eugene for the next week and a half.

You can check out ATQ’s weekend baseball/softball preview here, by Slurms Mac Court.

Baseball returns to Pac-12 play today, hosting the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars are coming off a midweek win against Seattle U, but are fighting USC for the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

Oregon Ducks baseball starts tonight at 6:00 PT. You can watch the game on Oregon Live Stream.

Ducks softball has their work cut out for them, as they host yet another Pac-12 powerhouse in the #11 Washington Huskies. Oregon will likely need better pitching than they’ve seen of late if they want to prevail in this series.

Oregon Ducks softball begins at 7:00 PT. You can watch this game on the Pac-12 Network.