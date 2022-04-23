Diamond Ducks Combined Game Thread - Saturday 4/23

Baseball vs Washington State - Saturday - 3:00 pm - Oregon Live Stream

Softball vs Washington - Saturday - 5:00 pm - Pac-12 Networks

After a dramatic extra-innings walk-off victory last night, what does Oregon baseball do for an encore? Secure the Cougars series with another win today, perhaps. The Ducks have done very well in close games recently and have now won 7 games in a row, the last 3 by one run each.

Softball, however, is going to have to fight to even up its series with Washington, having been shut out yesterday for the first time since Northwestern did it in late February. The Ducks are going to have to figure out Washington’s pitching - they don’t seem likely to win a pitching duel.

Join ATQ with some pithy comments and Let’s Go Ducks!