Oregon football’s Spring Game kicks off at 1:00 PT. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network.

ATQ is at today’s spring game and you can share your thoughts on today’s football scrimmage as well. After the game, look for today’s Diamond Ducks game thread and recap by Slurms Mac Court.

We’re all looking for a tantalizing tease that will leave us anticipating the 2022 football season. The Ducks won’t disappoint!