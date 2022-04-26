Duck Baseball Game Thread: First of Five vs. Beavers

Baseball vs. Oregon State - 4/26 - 6:00 pm - Pac-12 Insider/OSN

The Ducks face off with Oregon State this afternoon in the first of 5 games between the in-state rivals in the next 13 days. The teams play single games in Eugene today and next Tuesday, and then play the Conference series in Corvallis May 6 - 8. In between, Oregon will play Cal in Eugene this coming weekend.

The fact that the first two games “don’t count” in the Conference standings is completely meaningless - Duck fans will be looking for wins throughout the 5 games. You can throw out records and rankings for games like this, but the Beavers are still a tough ask. Oregon State is having a strong season and come into this game at 31 - 8 overall and are leading the Pac-12 at 13 - 5. Oregon State has won 4 games in a row, most recently sweeping the Huskies in Corvallis.

Oregon has played 8 games in a row that were decided by one or two runs, three of which went to extra innings. The Ducks are 5 - 3 in those games and lost the last 2 games in last weekend’s series in Eugene against Washington State. Oregon is now 26 - 13 overall and 11 - 7 in Conference, good for a tie for third with UCLA and Stanford.

