Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2022 Football Staff

This Story Stream has the links to each film study article I’ve written on Oregon’s new football coaching staff. There are 11 new Duck coaches in total and I’ve written up eight of them. I’ve done two on OC Dillingham, one as playcaller and the other as a QB coach. I haven’t written one on special teams coach Lorig since, by longstanding practice, I can’t meaningfully comment on special teams because the broadcast angles make kick and punt coverage impossible to do film review. I also haven’t done TE coach Mehringer because his previous stops have been as a WR, not TE coach.

This Summer, I’ll review all of Georgia’s 2021 season and write up the Bulldogs in anticipation of Oregon’s 2022 opener against them in Atlanta. Since new Oregon HC Lanning was Georgia’s DC, I’ll have a complete breakdown of his Mint defensive structure once I’ve completed that film review.