Quack Fix 4-29-22: Another First Round Pick!

Social media reacts to Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux being selected by New York Giants: ‘Big move!’
Five from Dan Lanning’s Georgia Bulldogs defense go in 1st round of 2022 NFL draft, setting new record
Chargers get Justin Herbert more protection with selection of G Zion Johnson
Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde testify January 2017 workouts were ‘mistake,’ former UO strength and conditioning coach apologizes to Doug Brenner
HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
This entire video has us pic.twitter.com/EqQ2YOSDWj— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022
Loading comments...