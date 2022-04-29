 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 4-29-22: Another First Round Pick!

Your Daily Dose of Oregon Ducks!

By Mariotasmustache
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

Social media reacts to Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux being selected by New York Giants: ‘Big move!’

Five from Dan Lanning’s Georgia Bulldogs defense go in 1st round of 2022 NFL draft, setting new record

Chargers get Justin Herbert more protection with selection of G Zion Johnson

Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde testify January 2017 workouts were ‘mistake,’ former UO strength and conditioning coach apologizes to Doug Brenner

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

