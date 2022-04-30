Filed under: Diamond Ducks Baseball/Softball Game Thread: Saturday 4/30/22 By The_Badwater Apr 30, 2022, 12:00pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Diamond Ducks Baseball/Softball Game Thread: Saturday 4/30/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oregon Ducks baseball and softball is looking to build on yesterday’s victories and secure series wins today. Ducks baseball starts at 2:00 pm PT. The game can be viewed here, on Oregon Live Stream. Ducks softball begins in the evening, at 6:00 pm PT. The game is televised on the Pac-12 Network. More From Addicted To Quack Diamond Ducks Take The First Game Of Their Series Diamond Ducks Friday Game Thread: 4/29/22 Quack Fix 4-29-22: Another First Round Pick! Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2022 Football Staff Ducks Go 1 - 2 in Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Tournament Quack Fix 4-28-22: Draftable Ducks Loading comments...
Loading comments...