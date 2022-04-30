 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Diamond Ducks Baseball/Softball Game Thread: Saturday 4/30/22

By The_Badwater
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 13 Oregon at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon Ducks baseball and softball is looking to build on yesterday’s victories and secure series wins today.

Ducks baseball starts at 2:00 pm PT. The game can be viewed here, on Oregon Live Stream.

Ducks softball begins in the evening, at 6:00 pm PT. The game is televised on the Pac-12 Network.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...