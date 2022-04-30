Oregon Ducks Softball: Ducks Top Beavers 4-3

The Oregon Ducks started Makenna Kliethermes in the circle today against the Beavers’ Sarah Haendiges. A rain delay put off the opening pitch for about an hour and 15 minutes.

For the most part, Kliethermes pitched well in her start, and she was going to need some offensive production to back her up. Even though a 2-run home run got her in the second inning, her pitching was solid and she limited Oregon State to just the two runs through the first four innings.

T4 | Kliethermes is on a MISSION!! She records her 8th strikeout of the night!

Oregon State 2, Oregon 0.#GoDucks #Version4 pic.twitter.com/ExusfhsEEW — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) May 1, 2022

Down 2-0, Oregon’s bats found blood in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hanna Delgado lead off with a bunt single, after which Allee Bunker hit a single that put runners on first and third. With two outs, Ariel Carlson lifted a three-run homer over the left field fence, and gave Oregon the lead, 3-2.

B4 | Thats out of here! @_ariel_carlson with her 13th homer of the season. She scores three runs to give the Ducks the lead!

Oregon State 2, Oregon 3.#GoDucks #Version4 pic.twitter.com/r30w1TnfYK — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) May 1, 2022

In the top of the fifth, Oregon State took away a double and a triple, scoring an RBI and tying the game at 3-3. Haendiges then took out the Ducks order in the bottom.

Makenna Kliethermes did well to last through the sixth inning with no further damage, and that was certainly all that the Ducks needed and would ask for. After a couple of walks in the bottom of the sixth, Mariah Mazon came in for Haendiges and kept Oregon’s bats hitless going into the seventh.

Well, we knew who was going to come in and pitch for the Ducks, and keep Oregon State off the board, and Stevie Hansen took the circle in the seventh inning. The Beavers were only able to get a meaningless hit off of Hansen, and the stage was set for Oregon to take it in the bottom of the inning.

The Ducks delivered.

Ariel Carlson walked, and then got to second on a wild pitch. Jasmine Williams singled, and then a throwing error sent her to second base. Meanwhile, Carlson had advanced to third and reached home on the same error.

Just like that, the game was over.

Stevie Hansen (12-7) picked up the win tonight, with Mariah Mazon (12-9) losing. However, Makenna Kliethermes was throwing strikes and struck out 11 in her six innings. The Ducks were able to win because Kliethermes did well and gave Hansen a rest from the starter duties.

Ariel Carlson’s contributions tonight were huge, and magnified by the fact that Oregon scored 4 runs off 5 hits, and had only one LOB this game.

The Oregon Ducks go for the sweep tomorrow to start May off on the right foot. That game is at 4:00 pm PT at Jane Sanders stadium.