Spring Football practice report

After two weeks off due to Finals and Spring Break, it was time for Oregon Football to resume spring practice, and now the Ducks hit the gridiron in full pads as new head coach Dan Lanning gears up for the spring game on April 23rd.

This time there were a handful of newcomers in the mix, including scholarship players Noah Whittington, who broke off a big run for the offense during scrimmage, receivers Chase Cota and Justius Lowe, linebackers Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart, defensive back Jahlil Florence, and offensive lineman Michael Wooten.

During the final two-minute drill of the first practice back, both offense and defense came up big, with the defense holding the offense without a score in the first scenario, while the offense was able to cap a drive with a field goal on the next.

After the second practice of the week, and the fourth of Oregon’s spring schedule, members of Oregon’s defense met with the media and there was a lot of praise for the energy Lanning is bringing to the sidelines.

Star linebacker Noah Sewell said that Lanning and the rest of the coaching staff were running right along with them on the sidelines as the defense flew all over the field.

The linebacker corps, depleted by injury last year, are shaping up to be the anchor of Oregon’s defense for 2022, with Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jackson LaDuke, Jeffery Basa, and converted outside linebacker Adrian Jackson.

While having to get used to some new terminology, defensive players noted that what they are learning from Lanning and new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi feels familiar nonetheless.

As an added bonus, patients and their families from Dorenbecher children’s hospital in Portland were on the sidelines for the second practice on Thursday, and were able to meet with coaches and players at the conclusion.