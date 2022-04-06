Oregon Ducks Spring Sports Roundup

Lacrosse -

Not every Pac-12 university can or does field a women’s lacrosse team. The Ducks are among six teams that compete in women’s lacrosse, with the others being Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Stanford, and USC. That’s good, right? The University of Oregon has the Northwest’s only lacrosse team.

The flip side of this is that the Ducks are typically in the bottom third of the conference, looking to see whether USC, Stanford, or Colorado will come out on top. Oregon competes hard, but victories are few and far between when up against the Big 3.

Oregon lacrosse is 2/3 into their season, and this season is playing out like most others. Stanford sits atop the Pac-12(6) with a 6-1 record. The Ducks came off losses last weekend in the Bay Area to the Bears and Cardinal, playing a close game against Cal 12-14, and getting thumped by Stanford 5-17.

Oregon’s big lacrosse stars are Hanna Hilcoff and Lillian Stump. Between them and Shonly Wallace, they account for the majority of Duck points.

Oregon has four games left in their season, with the next game being this Saturday in California against UC Davis.

Men’s Tennis -

Ducks baseball and softball weren’t the only sports to suffer at the hands of UCLA last weekend. Oregon’s men’s tennis team also dropped two out of three to the Bruins, albeit in Eugene. Although the Duck men don’t have an awful overall record, they are winless in conference matchups and occupy the bottom of the Pac-12 tennis standings. The Pac-12 is not fully represented in men’s tennis, with Oregon State, Colorado, and Washington State choosing not to enter a men’s tennis team. The men next play Washington today followed by weekend games in the Bay Area.

Women’s Tennis -

Who knew that Oregon is a tennis school? Anyone? The Ducks rolled all over the Buffaloes this last weekend, en route to winning their sixth straight matchup. While they have been climbing the Pac-12 rankings at fourth place, their 14-5 overall record is only bested by Stanford at 12-4 and UCLA at 10-3. Only Oregon State does not have a women’s tennis team in play. The Ducks close out the Pac-12 season this weekend in Los Angeles against USC and UCLA.

Golf -

Oregon men’s golf has been quite inconsistent this season. They’ll place in the top 5 one weekend and the bottom five another weekend. After the team had a good showing in early March - with team play in Bandon and Eugene - Oregon’s more recent showing in Palo Alto was not so stellar, highlighting the feast-or-famine tendencies of this year’s team. The men have this week off before heading to Santa Cruz early next week for the Western Intercollegiate to close their regular season.

Did I just say who knew Oregon was a tennis school? I meant to say, who knew that Oregon was a golf school? Anyone? Oregon women’s golf has been outstanding this year, regularly placing in the top three this season. In fact, the women’s worst placement of the season was 6th place back on February 14. Lately, they have been on fire, placing 2nd and 3rd a couple of weeks ago in Arizona, and ended today in second going into the final round of this week’s match in Napa, CA. After this week’s Silverado Showdown, Eugene will host the Pac-12 Championship on April 25-27.