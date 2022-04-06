Filed under: Quack Fix 4-6-22: The Portal Giveth New, 13 comments Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Apr 6, 2022, 7:00am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 4-6-22: The Portal Giveth Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Ducks add Hawaii defensive back transfer Donovan Dalton DUCKS ADD VETERAN GUARD TAYA HANSON Freshman cornerback Jahlil Florence making strides in spring camp Report: Guard Chanaya Pinto becomes latest women’s hoopster to transfer Quack 12 Podcast: End of Season Review HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Ducks Spring Sports Roundup Duck Tape: Film Study of WR Coach Junior Adams Quack Fix 4-5-22: The Cota Experience It Never Rains On This Podcast - 04-05-22 Spring Football practice report Quack Fix 4-4-22: Duck Crootin Season Loading comments...
