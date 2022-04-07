Filed under: Quack Fix 4-7-22: Jackson Multi-Powered-Johnson New, 3 comments Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Apr 7, 2022, 8:34am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 4-7-22: Jackson Multi-Powered-Johnson Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images DUCKS FINISH SECOND AT SILVERADO Ducks Baseball hosts Ball State in four-game series Demetrice Martin Likens Working With Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi to ‘Getting your Master’s’ Jackson Powers-Johnson’s position continues to be fluid in spring practice HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Don’t Call it “Must-Win” - Softball Welcomes Sun Devils to Eugene Oregon Ducks Spring Sports Roundup Quack Fix 4-6-22: The Portal Giveth Duck Tape: Film Study of WR Coach Junior Adams Quack Fix 4-5-22: The Cota Experience It Never Rains On This Podcast - 04-05-22 Loading comments...
Loading comments...