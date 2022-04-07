 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 4-7-22: Jackson Multi-Powered-Johnson

New, 3 comments

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Oregon at UCLA Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DUCKS FINISH SECOND AT SILVERADO

Ducks Baseball hosts Ball State in four-game series

Demetrice Martin Likens Working With Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi to ‘Getting your Master’s’

Jackson Powers-Johnson’s position continues to be fluid in spring practice

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...