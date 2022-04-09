Diamond Ducks Saturday Combined Game Thread

Today will feature a full day of action on the diamonds. Ducks baseball host their only double-header of the year today against Ball State. The Oregon bats broke loose last night in the seventh and eighth innings yesterday to put the first game of the series to rest. Game time today is 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, and can be viewed on Oregon Live Stream.

Softball will be trying to recover from a game yesterday that got away from them early. The ladies absolutely must defend the home field if they are to maintain a top-20 ranking and go into the meat of the Pac-12 schedule with any momentum. Ducks softball comes to us from Jane Sanders field at 6:00 pm.

Rain was forecast in Eugene through most of next week. Right now the sun is shining, and here’s hoping the weather is favorable to baseball and softball today.