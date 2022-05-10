Filed under: Quack Fix 5-10-22: Lemon Yellow Your Daily Dose of Oregon Ducks! By Mariotasmustache May 10, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-10-22: Lemon Yellow Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images Bo Nix faces high expectations as Ducks starting QB Football Ranks Ninth in Sporting News Preseason Top 25 Ducks make strong early impression, jump into ESPN’s top-25 recruiting rankings Sedona Prince Continues to Break Barriers, Partners With Riff on NIL Deal HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Game Thread: Baseball vs UC San Diego Duck Dive: Arizona State Football 2022 Preview Quack Fix 5-9-22: Just Like the Good Old Days This Week on ATQ Baseball Drops Fifth in a Row to Beavers Softball Closes Out Stanford, Regular Season Loading comments...
