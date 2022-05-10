 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Baseball vs UC San Diego

By adamh86
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: 6:05 pm PST

Where: PK Park, Eugene OR

Watch: No TV, game broadcast on Oregon Sports Radio (590 AM Eugene, 910 AM Portland)

After a good stretch which saw them jump into the nation’s Top 25, Oregon Baseball has fallen flat, losing eight of their last 10 games, including a sweep at the hands of Oregon State last week.

At 28-19 overall, Oregon still has a chance to get themselves into the postseason with a nice finish to the end of the regular season, and that begins tonight against non-conference opponent UC San Diego. This is the first ever meeting between the Ducks and the Tritons, who are transitioning from Division II into the Big West conference.

