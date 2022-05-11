Wednesday Baseball Game Thread vs. UC San Diego

Oregon Baseball vs UC San Diego - May 11 - 4:00 pm - Oregon Live Stream

After an off day in which they generated only one hit (Gavin Grant) and no runs in a 3 - 0 loss, Oregon (28 - 20) plays the second and final game of its series against UC San Diego in Eugene today. There’s no point in reading too much into these mid-week games, and the Ducks were coming off a rough weekend in which they played with, but could not beat, their in-State rival. A bit of a hangover from that experience is probably to be expected, but one game is all that Oregon should probably allow as there is still much work to be done in this regular season. The Ducks need to get tuned up for the coming weekend series at Arizona State and today’s game is a perfect opportunity.

