Baseball: Ducks look abysmal in loss to UCSD

Whatever momentum Oregon Baseball seemed to have built a few weeks ago has completely dissipated at this point.

After losing five straight games, including four in a row against their in-state rival the Beavers, Oregon was shut out at home in a 3-0 embarrassment to Division II University of California San Diego.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Tritons brought home a run off of a fielding error by Oregon. UCSD scored another run in the fifth and their final in the eighth off of a solo home run. A single by Gavin Grant in the sixth was the only hit the Ducks managed the entire game.

For a good portion of the season, Oregon’s offense was what carried them to victories when the pitching was unable to shut down the opponent. Now, they have put up a goose egg in three of their last five games.

The fact that the Ducks lost at home to such an underqualified opponent is frustrating enough, but the fact that they could not even manage to bring home one run seems to indicate they have bottomed out right now and are in desperate need of a change in momentum if they want to have any chance at a postseason appearance.

They will get their next shot at finally producing a win at 4:05pm on Wednesday at PK Park.