Filed under: Quack Fix 5-13-22: Shoot Your Shot Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 13, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-13-22: Shoot Your Shot Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images 5-star edge rusher announces he will be visiting Oregon in June Oregon Ducks primed for sweep at Pac-12 track & field championships Top unsigned OL in Washington places Oregon Ducks in recruiting cutdown Seven hottest position battles to keep an eye on this fall HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Baseball Weekend Preview: Desert-Bound Ducks MBB update: Locked and Loaded Quack Fix 5-12-22: Dunk Ducks It Never Rains On This Podcast - 05-12-22 Duck Bats Come Alive, Blast UCSD Wednesday Baseball Game Thread vs. UC San Diego Loading comments...
Loading comments...