Oregon Ducks Baseball: Ducks Lose The Saturday Game 6-4

Isaac Ayon started tonight vs. Kyle Luckham for the Sun Devils.

ASU hit early, getting two runs off four hits in the first, then a home run in the second inning. Meanwhile, Oregon was getting hits but stranded base runners in the first three innings. Ayon settled down and gave the Ducks room for a comeback.

B4 | Another 1-2-3 inning for @IsaacAyon4 with two more Ks. #GoDucks



Oregon 0

Arizona State 3 pic.twitter.com/5JujG1Kteq — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 15, 2022

In the fifth inning, Oregon finally made some noise at the plate. A Gavin Grant ground out scored Josh Cromwick.

Ducks cut the lead to two with a @gavingrant__ RBI. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VAwnIp2LWJ — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 15, 2022

Jacob Walsh hit a double and was brought home by Colby Shade. Brennan Milone launched a two-run homer to put the Ducks up 4-3.

T5 | @MiloneBrennan 2-run smash caps a four-run inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 4

Arizona State 3 pic.twitter.com/FfPlLSYvmV — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 15, 2022

The Ducks pulled ahead, but in a disastrous 6th inning they gave up three runs and were not able to get any traction at the plate, and the 6-4 score would be tonight’s final.

Ayon pitched well for 6.1 innings and was relieved by Andrew Mosiello, who did settle down and finished the game. But between the two, ASU was able to take the lead and the Oregon bats blanked for the rest of the game.

Luckham survived his 5th inning and pitched through seven innings, with Sun Devil relievers holding off all Oregon attempts to rally.

The Ducks have never won a series at ASU, but this series is still up for grabs and will be decided tomorrow afternoon.

Oregon plays the final game of their series with ASU tomorrow, 5/15/22, at 12:00 pm PT. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network (Arizona).