Oregon Ducks Baseball Sunday Game Thread

The Oregon Ducks have never won a series at Arizona State. If they’re going to win today, pitching will have to limit damage, and the Oregon bats will likely need to manufacture at least 6 or 7 runs to give their pitchers some help. Yesterday, the Ducks had 12 hits to ASU’s 10, but they stranded 8 on base. A repeat of not bringing home base runners will likely not win this weekend’s series.

The Oregon Ducks play game 3 against ASU today at 12:00 pm PT. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network (Arizona).