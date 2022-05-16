Track and Field: Ducks sweep team titles

There’s a reason Eugene has been dubbed “Track Town USA”, and this weekend Oregon Track and Field lived up to that mantra.

For the first time since 2017 the Pac-12 Championships were held at Hayward Field, which has experienced a drastic renovation in between, and for the first time since 2017 as well, both Oregon Men’s and Women’s teams corralled conference titles for a school sweep.

Through Friday and Saturday, the teams had collected four event titles, but on Sunday they amassed eight to “run away” with the championship.

The men’s team totaled 161 points, easily topping second-place Washington, who had 105. Micha Williams posted a meet record in the 100 by running a 9.93, and finished the 200 with a personal best 20.05 and another first place finish.

Elliott Cook ensnared the title in the men’s 800 after helping add to the team total with a fourth-place finish in the 1,500.

The women’s team reeled in 167 points, also breezing to victory ahead of second-place Colorado, who had 102.5. This was the women’s first team title in five years, the last coming at the aforementioned 2017 championship in Eugene.

Kemba Nelson had three titles on Sunday, helping the women’s 4x100 relay team to victory before taking individual wins in the 100 and 200 meter sprints. She posted an 11.05 in the 100 and set a new personal-best time of 22.74 in the 200.

The triple jump was swept by Oregon, with wins from Lexi Ellis and Emmanuel Ihemeje. The Ducks celebrated the dual titles in front of a very supportive home crowd, which peaked at 5,182 on Sunday.

The next stop for Oregon Track and Field is the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas May 25-28th.