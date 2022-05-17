Filed under: Quack Fix 5-17-22: Ducks At Bat! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 17, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-17-22: Ducks At Bat! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Duck Golf Opens Stockton Regional in 8th Ducks’ overhauled running back room beginning to take shape Greg Biggins sounds off on Oregon’s QB recruiting for 2023 Softball Headed to Fayetteville Regional HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Track and Field: Ducks sweep team titles Duck Dive: California Football 2022 Preview Quack Fix 5-16-22: Track Town! This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Baseball: Ducks Beat ASU 15-5 Oregon Ducks Baseball Sunday Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...