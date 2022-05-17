Filed under: Baseball Game Thread: Gonzaga at Oregon By hythloday1 May 17, 2022, 5:19pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Baseball Game Thread: Gonzaga at Oregon Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email A Oregon Ducks fan celebrates at the close of the Ducks’ 7-3 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Regional game at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, June 5, 2021. BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL via Imagn Content Services, LLC #10 Gonzaga (32-13) at Oregon (31-21) PK Park, 6:00 pm PT Pac-12 Insider More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 5-17-22: Ducks At Bat! Track and Field: Ducks sweep team titles Duck Dive: California Football 2022 Preview Quack Fix 5-16-22: Track Town! This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Baseball: Ducks Beat ASU 15-5 Loading comments...
Loading comments...