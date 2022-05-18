Baseball: Ducks walk off No.10 Gonzaga

Trailing by one run in a game that was mostly in their control on Tuesday evening, Oregon Baseball came through with some heroics to put away No.10 Gonzaga at PK Park and give themselves a significant win as the postseason inches ever closer.

With two men on base and trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Freshman Jacob Walsh doubled into right field to score the tying and winning runs for a 5-4 walk off victory.

A home run by Josh Kasevich in the first inning scored three and put Oregon ahead early, a lead which they would hang on to until the eighth when Gonzaga took the lead off of a three-run homer of their own.

Kasevich then got on base with an infield hit to begin the bottom of the ninth, and a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Ganus moved him to second. Sam Novitske then walked to set up Walsh for the game-winner.

On the mound, Dylan Sabia retired three of the four hitters he faced, keeping Oregon within one run heading into the bottom of the ninth.

It was a signature win for the Ducks, who after falling into a major trench in recent weeks have rebounded to win four of their last five. This victory over a Top 10 opponent fares well for Oregon, who will finish off the regular season with a series at home against No. 25 Arizona and then prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins next week.